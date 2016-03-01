DUBAI, March 1 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec
said on Tuesday that there was no material news,
either technical or operational, to affect its share price.
In a brief statement to the bourse, the company made no
further comment.
The shares had soared their daily limit on Monday, jumping
14.3 percent to 1.44 dirhams in their heaviest volume since June
2009, after exchange data showed former chief executive Hasan
Ismaik had raised his stake to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent.
(Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Celine Aswad; Writing by Tom
Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)