DUBAI, March 1 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec said on Tuesday that there was no material news, either technical or operational, to affect its share price.

In a brief statement to the bourse, the company made no further comment.

The shares had soared their daily limit on Monday, jumping 14.3 percent to 1.44 dirhams in their heaviest volume since June 2009, after exchange data showed former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his stake to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Celine Aswad; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)