MELBOURNE Nov 24 Australia's Arafura Resources, a rare earths developer, cancelled a planned A$74 million share sale due to the shaky share market, and will look for other ways to help fund a key study for its flagship Nolans project.

The company's share price have tumbled 20 percent below the offer price of 60 cents in the two weeks leading up to the offer close.

"The Directors determined it would be unreasonable to those shareholders who participated in the rights issue to be issued shares at 60 cents," the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

It said it would appoint a corporate adviser to help it raise the funds in a tough market, as it looks to become the world's fourth-biggest producer of rare earths.

