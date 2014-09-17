Sept 17 Aragon AG : * Says achieved a turnover of 38.4 million euros in the first half of 2014 * Says H1 EBIT up to -1.3 million euros (year ago: -1.7 million euros) * Says H1 EBITDA increased to -0.4 million euros (previous year: -0.7 million euros) * Sees 2014 break-even EBITDA, only if experience particularly good business