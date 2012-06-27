(Corrects spelling of company name in lead)
DUBAI, June 27 - State oil giant Saudi Aramco has signed an
agreement to sell its Vela marine unit to Saudi National
Shipping Co (Bahri) for $1.3 billion in cash and
shares, the two firms said on Wednesday
The merger of the fleets would make Bahri the world's fourth
largest owner of very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, and it
would become the exclusive provider of VLCC crude oil shipping
services to Saudi Aramco, under a long-term agreement.
Bahri will pay Vela $1.3 billion in total, made up of
$832.75 million in cash and 78.75 million new Bahri shares at a
price of 22.25 riyals ($5.93).
Bahri said it will raise the cash portion through debt
financing.
JP Morgan is advising the shipping firm while HSBC's
Saudi arm is acting for Aramco.
The deal "would also expand the ability of Saudi Aramco and
the kingdom to meet future maritime transport needs for its
expanding downstream businesses while continuing to reliably and
efficiently serve the current customers of both companies," the
statement to the Tadawul bourse said.
The merger of ships, staff and business systems would leave
Bahri with 77 vessels in its fleet, including 32 VLCCs.
"The proposed merger would create a large and more
diversified national shipping company," the statement said.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Writing by Amran Abocar; editing by Sami Aboudi)