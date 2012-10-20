JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 20 The National
Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) and state oil
giant Saudi Aramco have reached an agreement on the
terms and conditions of Bahri's merger with Aramco's Vela
International Marine unit, the firm said in a bourse statement
on Saturday.
Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco signed an agreement to sell
Vela International Marine to Bahri for $1.3 billion in cash and
shares, a merger that would make Bahri the world's fourth
largest owner of very large crude carriers, or VLCCs.
"Pursuant to the terms of a long-term shipping contract,
which has an initial term of 10 years, Bahri will become the
exclusive provider of VLCC crude oil shipping services to Saudi
Aramco for crude oil sold by Saudi Aramco on a delivered basis,"
the statement said.
Bahri will pay Vela $1.3 billion in total, including $832.75
million in cash and 78.75 million in new Bahri shares at a price
of 22.25 riyals ($5.93).
Vela will transfer to Bahri ownership of its entire fleet,
consisting of 14 VLCCs, a floating storage VLCC, one Aframax
tanker, and four product tankers, the statement said. The merger
of ships, staff and business systems would leave Bahri with 77
vessels in its fleet, including 32 VLCCs.
The execution of the agreement governing the transaction is
expected to take place next month.
JP Morgan is advising the shipping firm while HSBC's
Saudi arm is acting for Aramco.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus McDowall)