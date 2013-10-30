KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 30 Saudi Aramco is
evaluating bids from Asian and European engineering companies to
build a new cleaner fuels plant at its largest oil refinery in
Ras Tanura and to construct a big power plant for a new oil
refinery in Jizan, industry sources said.
Japan's JGC Corp, South Korea's Daewoo E&C
, Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, Maire Tecnimont
, Samsung Engineering, Daelim Industrial,
SK E&C and Hyundai Engineering have put in bids for the Ras
Tanura clean fuels and aromatics project, three sources said.
The Ras Tanura clean fuels and aromatics project, due on
line by 2016, is part of Aramco's second phase of its refineries
upgrade. It will also help supply a new petrochemicals joint
venture with Dow Chemical. [ID:nL6N0GZ0FY
It includes a naphtha hydrotreater and will have an annual
production capacity of around 1 million metric tonnes of
aromatics.
As for the Jizan's 2,400 megawatt power plant, a total of 14
companies bid for four packages to build the integrated
gasification combined cycle (IGCC): the sulphur recovery unit, a
combined cycle power plant, utilities and a gasification unit.
The plant, which will be the world's largest IGCC according
to Aramco will supply the 400,000 bpd oil refinery and meet
demand from other consumers around Jizan, an industrial port on
the Red Sea coast.
Saudi Electricity Co. is also building a power plant in
Shuqaiq, which together with Jizan will help meet demand for
power in cities in western Saudi Arabia.
The Jizan refinery will be the last of a trio of new 400,000
bpd refineries to be opened in Saudi Arabia between 2013 and
2018.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Daniel Fineren and
James Jukwey)