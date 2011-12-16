SINGAPORE Dec 15 State oil company Saudi
Aramco has finalised its gasoil and jet fuel term contracts for
2012 with a few buyers and sellers, industry sources said on
Friday.
The company has settled term premiums for jet fuel loading
from Jubail at $2.10 a barrel on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to
Middle East quotes and for jet fuel loading from Rabigh at $2.80
a barrel, they said.
For gasoil, the company paid premiums of $5.95 a barrel for
500 ppm sulphur gasoil to be delivered into Jizan, $5.35 a
barrel for delivery into Jeddah and $4.20 a barrel for optional
cargoes to be delivered into Ras Tanurah, they said.
Buyers and total volumes were unclear as companies are still
in the process of signing contracts, traders said.
The company exports jet fuel and imports gasoil through its
yearly term contracts.
Saudi Aramco was seeking 300,000 barrel-lots of 500 ppm
sulphur gasoil to be delivered into Jeddah, Jizan or Ras Tanura
or 500,000 barrel-lots to be delivered into Jeddah or Ras
Tanura.
The term period is from February to December next year.
While term prices for gasoil are generally higher than
current contracts, traders felt that prices were lower than term
contracts settled by other refiners in Taiwan and South Korea.
"The economics are not good. It will only work at premiums
above $6 a barrel, based on current term preices," said a
Singapore-based trader.
Saudi Aramco has a current term contract to buy 500 ppm
sulphur gasoil from more than five sellers at premiums of about
$4.75 a barrel over benchmark Middle East quotes for delivery
into Gizan and a premium of $4.85 a barrel for delivery into
Jeddah.
Totsa, Cargill and Fal Oil supply six 40,000-tonne cargoes
of 500 ppm sulfur gasoil, while Reliance and Vitol supply up to
12 cargoes, each about 40,000 tonnes, of 500 ppm sulfur gasoil,
sources said.
While Saudi Aramco is usually a net exporter of gasoil and
jet fuel from its refineries in the Persian Gulf, the company
imports gasoil into the Red Sea region. It avoids sending
cargoes from the Persian Gulf to Red Sea after one of its ships
was hijacked by pirates in 2008, traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)