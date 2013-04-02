KHOBAR, April 2 Sadara Chemical Co, a joint
venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical
, raised 7.5 billion riyals ($2 billion) from the sale of
an Islamic bond, or sukuk, to help fund a large petrochemical
complex in the east of the kingdom.
The sukuk, which has a lifespan of 16 years, was priced at
95 basis points over the six-month Saudi interbank offered rate
(Saibor), a statement from Sadara said on Tuesday.
The Islamic bond sale forms part of a $12.5 billion debt
package currently being raised to fund the construction of the
project, which will produce more than 3 million tonnes of
petrochemicals each year when completed in 2016.
Strong demand from investors in Saudi Arabia meant the
sukuk's size was increased from the original target of 5.25
billion riyals, the statement added.
Deutsche Bank, Riyad Bank, Alinma Bank
and Bank Al Bilad arranged the sukuk, which
was launched last month.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Reem Shamaeddine; Writing by David French;
Editing by Dinesh Nair)