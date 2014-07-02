RIYADH, July 2 Aramco Overseas Co (AOC), a unit of state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco, said on Wednesday it had agreed in principle to buy Hanjin Group's entire 28.4 percent stake in South Korea's S-Oil Corp for about $1.95 billion.

The purchase will increase AOC's ownership of S-Oil to 63.4 percent from 34.99 percent, AOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)