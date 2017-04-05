(Updates with further details, May's departure)
By Katie Paul
RIYADH, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa
May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's
sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to
Riyadh.
May, who left Riyadh later on Wednesday after talks with
Saudi King Salman, discussed issues including security and trade
with Britain's biggest Middle East trading partner, as the U.K.
prepares to exit the European Union.
May and Xavier Rolet presented Yasir al-Rumayyan of the
Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) with a "high-level overview
of investment opportunities," according to a spokesman for the
prime minister's office.
The LSE and other top stock exchanges are trying to win a
slice of state oil company Saudi Aramco's initial public
offering (IPO-ARMO.SE), expected to be the world's biggest.
Saudi Arabia plans to transfer Aramco's shares into the PIF
before listing up to 5 percent of the company, making the fund a
key player in talks with the exchanges.
The IPO, expected in 2018, could be worth around $100
billion, Saudi officials have said, and will likely involve
multiple exchanges.
The PIF is also expanding its profile with major investments
abroad, including a pledge of up to $45 billion for the Vision
Fund, a global technology fund it is creating with Japan's
SoftBank.
Saudi officials said last year they expect the PIF to expand
from $160 billion to about $2 trillion after the Aramco share
transfer, which would make it the world's largest sovereign
fund.
The PIF has not yet made any direct investments in British
firms, but SoftBank is weighing plans to place its $8 billion
stake in British chip designer ARM into the Vision Fund.
Before leaving for home, May said Britain was a firm
supporter of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" which she described as
an ambitious reform plan.
"As a world leader across a range of sectors, the UK is well
placed to help Saudi Arabia deliver these vital reforms," she
said, according to a statement from her office.
The statement said that senior cabinet members including
Chancellor Philip Hammond, Secretary of State for International
Trade Liam Fox and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson were expected
to visit the Kingdom in coming months.
The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, Stephen
Lovegrove, will also visit the Kingdom next month for
discussions on Saudi defence reform, which Britain has pledged
to assist, it said.
Saudi Arabia is the largest recipient of British arms
exports by far, according to the Stockholm International Peace
Research Institute (SIPRI).
Chinese and Russian military suppliers are also trying to
gain a foothold in the Saudi market.
