By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO May 26 The Toronto Stock Exchange's
efforts to win a slice of the massive Saudi Aramco public
listing plays up the country's deep experience in natural
resources as part of a broader offer to help the kingdom with
its shift away from oil dependence.
In pitch documents obtained by Reuters, the TSX talks up "a
customized regulatory environment for resource issuers", its
leading position in oil and gas equity capital raising, and
strong trading interest from outside the country.
The Canadian pitch is also broader than just for a slice of
the Aramco IPO. On several trips to the kingdom, the most recent
in late March, TMX executives have been joined by senior
executives from some of the country's biggest banks, brokerages
and other financial players as Canada Inc seeks a role in
delivering the kingdom's broader Vision 2030 plan.
One source directly involved in the Canadian pitch told
Reuters they are focused on convincing the Saudis that Canada
excels in 10 of the 12 areas they have targeted for development
under that plan, including in mining and infrastructure. The
source declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
But its best chance of winning a part of the biggest IPO
ever, expected to raise about $100 billion as early as next
year, may lie in its geography and geopolitics, securities
lawyers say.
While the exchange, owned by the TMX Group Ltd, is
widely considered an underdog in a race that has also excited
larger exchanges in London, New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong and
Singapore, its case could be bolstered by a recent change in
U.S. law that allows those affected by the September 11, 2001
attacks to sue the Saudi government, they said.
"We feel that we have put TMX and Canada's best foot forward
and we continue to promote our strengths in pursuit of business
opportunities in the region and around the world," TMX said in a
statement.
The London Stock Exchange is working on a completely
new type of listing structure to woo Aramco, Reuters has
reported.
"We are inoffensive from a political perspective," said
Sarah Gingrich, a Calgary-based partner at Fasken Martineau, who
has previously worked in Dubai with Saudi clients for
international law firm Freshfields.
Nasdaq, which is a technology partner to Saudi Arabia's
exchange, is also pitching for the listing.
In a March 17 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the
Saudi energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, said the so-called
"terror law" is one consideration in the country's decision on
whether to list in the United States.
Falih, who is Aramco's chairman, declined to comment on the
specifics of the IPO process at a recent news conference in
Riyadh, citing legal restrictions. However, he said the Saudi
government still intended to list Aramco in 2018 and that the
preparations were on track.
It was not clear if the issue was discussed during U.S.
President Donald Trump's recent visit.
A spokeswoman for the NYSE, which sources have said planned
to visit Saudi soon after Trump's visit, declined to comment on
their efforts to win Aramco's business.
SMALL MARKET, BIG ENERGY FOCUS
Canada-listed oil and gas companies raised 22 percent of
global energy financing over the past five years, the TMX pitch
documents show, second behind the NYSE's 44 percent.
The documents put Canada in third place behind Chinese and
Hong Kong exchanges, and the United States for total capital
raised in 2016, noting that TSX-listed companies raised 28
percent more than fourth-placed LSE.
They say more than 40 percent of TSX trading originates
outside the country and that bid-ask spreads, a key measure of
liquidity, are among the lowest in the world.
Still, while Canada boasts significant expertise in oil and
gas financing and strong interest from both institutional and
retail investors, it is dwarfed by the much larger U.S. market.
The oil and gas companies listed on its main TSX exchange
and the junior TSXV have a total market capitalization of C$325
billion ($239 billion), TMX says.
By comparison, the New York Stock Exchange says its oil and
gas companies - which include super majors ExxonMobil Corp
, Chevron and secondary listings for Royal Dutch
Shell and Total - are worth $3.3 trillion.
Neither the source in the TMX delegation nor the external
lawyers said listing and regulatory requirements would prove
much of an obstacle to a Canadian listing, especially if it were
to be a third or fourth option.
But Canada would only find a way in to the action "if their
(Aramco's) bankers think they will get sufficient enough market
interest here that it will help promote the stock price and give
them some liquidity and trading," said Darrell Peterson, a
partner with Bennett Jones in Calgary.
($1 = 1.3603 Canadian dollars)
