KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia May 17 Saudi Aramco
has invited bids for the construction of a new
refinery in Jizan, an underdeveloped province bordering Yemen,
industry sources said.
Aramco has also asked for revised offers for one of nine
construction packages to expand the Rabigh petrochemical complex
with Sumitomo Chemical, they said on Thursday.
The refinery in Jizan will have a capacity of 400,000
barrels per day and is far from oilfields on the Gulf coast.
Expected to be in operation in 2016, the refinery is part of
plans by Aramco, increasingly looking to expand in downstream
activities, to raise its domestic refining output capacity to
3.5 million bpd by 2016.
Bidding for the nine Jizan packages - including a
hydrocracker, diesel hydrotreater, hydrogen production unit,
crude distillation unit, vacuum distillation unit, and other
units - was due to close mid-August, sources said.
Aramco and Sumitomo asked bidders to revise their proposals
for a package called CP1 for cumene, phenol and cyclohexanone by
May 30 with bidding validity due at the end of June.
The revision is due to the cancellation of the CP2 package
for caprolactam and Nylon-6, as CP1 provides feedstock for the
cancelled package.
South Korean group Daelim Industrial had
submitted the lowest bids for CP1.
Sources said last week, British company Petrofac and
South Korea group Engineering and Construction were
among contractors that will be part of building the second
phase.
