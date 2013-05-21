KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia May 21 State-run Saudi
Aramco has awarded India's Larsen & Toubro
(L&T) a contract to build facilities including a gas processing
plant for its Midyan gas field, state news agency SPA reported.
The world's top oil exporter is boosting its output of the
natural gas needed to meet rapidly rising domestic power demand
and supply raw materials to its strategically important
petrochemical industry.
L&T will build a plant with a processing capacity of 75
million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of non-associated gas
and 4,500 barrels of condensate per day, the agency quoted Fahad
al-Helal, executive director of project management at Aramco, as
saying. The project is due to be online mid-2016, SPA added.
"The project will include building two pipelines of 98 km
length to deliver sales gas and hydrocarbon liquids to a power
plant near (the western city of) Duba," al-Helal said in a
statement carried by SPA late on Monday.
This would enable efficient generation of power and avoid
the burning of high-value diesel, it added.
SPA did not give a value for the contract but industry
sources estimated it to be worth less than $300 million.
Midyan is one of the new gas fields in northwest Saudi
Arabia to produce gas for power plants and potentially supply
other industries in a region rich in iron ore deposits. It was
discovered in the 1980s and has significant reserves.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Sami Aboudi and
Clarence Fernandez)