By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 15 Saudi Aramco has
started pumping oil from its giant Manifa field in the Gulf, allowing the
world's biggest oil exporter to relax production from some of its mature fields
onshore.
The offshore oilfield - made up of rigs on manmade islands linked by 41
kilometres of causeways and bridges over the Gulf - is expected to produce
500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by July and 900,000 bpd by the end of 2014.
"It really opens a new page in terms of overcoming various hurdles and
complexities most notably through human and technological innovation," Aramco's
chief executive Khalid Al-Falih said in a statement.
Manifa, discovered back in the 1950s, will not boost the kingdom's
sustainable production capacity beyond its stated 12.5 million bpd because
Aramco plans to ease production at some of its mature reservoirs to increase
their ultimate recovery rates in the long term, Falih has previously said.
Manifa will help the state-run company maintain export levels without
running its older fields so hard, while supplying a new 400,000-bpd refinery run
by Aramco and France's Total at Jubail on the OPEC heavyweight's east
coast with Arabian heavy crude.
"You will not see a change in export and production capacities," a Saudi
industry source said, adding "Production capacity will continue as 12.5 (million
bpd) for Saudi Arabia."
The Manifa field will also be used to supply crude to an Aramco
joint-venture refinery with China's Sinopec in Yanbu, on the Red Sea
coast.
