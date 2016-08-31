KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 31 Saudi Aramco has
appointed a new vice president for its southern area operations
replacing Zuhair al-Hussain, who retired after working at the
state oil giant for more than three decades, industry sources
said on Wednesday.
Ghawar oilfield, the world's largest onshore oilfield is
under the southern area's operations.
The Arabian Sun, Aramco's weekly magazine reported on the
retirement of Hussain, who joined Aramco as petroleum engineer
in 1978 and has had many roles including vice president of
drilling and workover.
The magazine did not say who will replace Hussain, but
industry sources told Reuters that Khalid al-Buraik, vice
president of petroleum engineering and development will assume
this role, replaced by Nasir al-Naimi.
Naimi's last post was vice president of corporate planning.
That was taken over by Motassim Al-Maashouq.
Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an e-mailed
request for comment.
