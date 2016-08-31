KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 31 Saudi Aramco has appointed a new vice president for its southern area operations replacing Zuhair al-Hussain, who retired after working at the state oil giant for more than three decades, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Ghawar oilfield, the world's largest onshore oilfield is under the southern area's operations.

The Arabian Sun, Aramco's weekly magazine reported on the retirement of Hussain, who joined Aramco as petroleum engineer in 1978 and has had many roles including vice president of drilling and workover.

The magazine did not say who will replace Hussain, but industry sources told Reuters that Khalid al-Buraik, vice president of petroleum engineering and development will assume this role, replaced by Nasir al-Naimi.

Naimi's last post was vice president of corporate planning. That was taken over by Motassim Al-Maashouq.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Rania El Gamal and Louise Heavens)