Poland's power grid can handle possible heatwave -energy ministry
WARSAW, June 20 Poland's electricity network would be able to handle a potential heatwave this summer, the energy ministry said.
NEW DELHI May 9 Saudi Aramco will cut oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
According to the plan, Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will cut supplies by a million barrels each to South East Asia, China and Korea, the source, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.
The kingdom will also cut supplies by a little more than 3 million barrels for India and slightly less than a million barrels for Japan, the source added. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Mark Potter)
WARSAW, June 20 Poland's electricity network would be able to handle a potential heatwave this summer, the energy ministry said.
LONDON, June 20 A tender for developing Iran's Azadegan oilfield has been delayed by another few months to allow energy companies more time to study the field, a senior Iranian oil official said on Tuesday.