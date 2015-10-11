By Reem Shamseddine
| KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 11 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco is considering building a $20 billion
refining and petrochemical complex at Yanbu on the Red Sea
coast, industry sources familiar with the matter said.
The new refinery would have a capacity of 400,000 barrels
per day and stand next to an existing refinery at Yanbu, wholly
owned by Aramco, which has a capacity of 240,000 bpd and would
also feed the planned petrochemical complex.
The sources said British-based Amec Foster Wheeler
was expected to win the contract to execute front-end
engineering and design work for the project. Amec Foster Wheeler
declined to comment, while Aramco did not respond to a request
for comment.
The project, planning for which is still in the initial
stages, would be completed in 2023 if it goes ahead, one of the
sources said.
Aramco has been integrating its refineries with
petrochemical production as it develops its downstream business
and expands its trading of refined products.
It is already building with Dow Chemical Co a
mixed-feed ethane/naphtha cracker for its petrochemical complex
in Jubail at a cost of approximately $20 billion.
The kingdom's move to become one of the world's largest oil
refiners, as well as the top oil exporter, is adding an extra
dimension to its role as the main driver of OPEC policy.
Last year Aramco said its downstream investments would
exceed $100 billion over the next decade and its refining
capacity would reach between 8 and 10 million bpd in coming
years. It currently has stakes in over 5 million bpd of refining
capacity at home and abroad.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Greg Mahlich)