DUBAI, April 18 Saudi Aramco's Ras
Tanura refinery, parts of which have been shut for maintenance
since March, is expected to come back online in early May, three
traders with knowledge of the plans said.
The planned maintenance at Ras Tanura, the Middle East's
largest refinery with a crude processing capacity of 550,000
barrels per day (bpd), included the crude distillation unit
(CDU), condensate splitter, hydrocracker and one of the three
catalytic reformers, they said.
"The condensate splitter is expected to come back in April
30 and the hydrocracker will take another week or so," one
trader said.
The CDU is already back online, two traders said.
Aramco has been seeking gasoil and gasoline in the spot
market since February to plug the supply shortage caused by the
maintenance at a time when the demand is on the rise as summer
approaches.
Saudi Arabia is the world's top oil exporter but it imports
of gasoline and gasoil to meet booming fuel demand.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Daniel Fineren)