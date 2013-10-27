* Push for shale gas, spare oil capacity drive drilling boom
* Saudis plan 210 rig count by end-2014 from 160 now-sources
By Braden Reddall and Reem Shamseddine
SAN FRANCISCO/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 27 (Reuters) -
G lobal energy service giants are banking on a boom in Saudi oil
and gas drilling over the next few years to revive profits that
are being squeezed by overcapacity in the North American market.
Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes
have all singled out Saudi Arabia as a major growth
market for next year as they search the globe for better returns
than the saturated U.S. and Canadian markets offer.
Dozens of offshore and onshore rigs are being lined up for
drilling in Saudi Arabia in 2014, and service companies are
expanding their Saudi operations to meet buoyant demand.
"We have a very close relationship with Saudi Aramco, and
the plans that we see for next year are talking about 200 rigs,"
Gabriel Podskuba, area manager for the eastern hemisphere at
steel pipe maker Tenaris SA, told analysts earlier
this month.
Industry sources in the Gulf said at least 160 rigs are
currently deployed in Saudi territory and that the world's top
oil exporter plans to raise its rig count to 210 by the end of
2014. Aramco declined to comment.
Sources said earlier this year that Aramco was planning a
sharp rise in rig use to look for unconventional gas, while
increasing oil drilling to help keep its spare production
capacity at comfortable levels.
The rigs will be used for exploration, development and
maintenance work across the kingdom, the sources said. Aramco is
also ramping up drilling in offshore oilfields such as
Safaniyah, along with the Arabiyah and Hasbah offshore gas
fields.
It is not clear where all the rigs will be deployed because
Aramco has yet to issue the tenders.
Aramco is still appraising unconventional gas prospects in
the southeast of the kingdom but has already announced plans for
a shale-gas-fired power plant in the north.
To rebalance its crude supply mix and extend the lifespan of
mature fields, Aramco also plans to increase light sour crude
output from two fields - Shaybah and Khurais - by 550,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2016-2017.
SPARE CAPACITY
The world's largest oil exporter has been pumping over 9
million bpd since early 2011 to make up for supply disruptions
in other countries, and production has exceeded 10 million bpd
since July, according to official government figures.
Under pressure to make up for supply losses from Libya,
Iran, Nigeria and Yemen over the past few years and to meet
growing domestic demand, Aramco is investing heavily to preserve
the world's largest spare oil production capacity cushion at
more than 2 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia is the only country able to produce much more
oil than it needs to. The size of that capacity cushion, which
helps dampen price volatility, is a frequent subject of
speculation in the global oil market.
"In the past two years alone, we have swung our production
by more than 1.5 million bpd in order to address market supply
imbalances," Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih told
the World Energy Congress in South Korea in mid-October.
Saudi government officials fear that very high oil prices
could destroy long-term demand for their biggest export product.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi reiterated last month that the
kingdom has an oil production capacity of 12.5 million
bpd.
SAUDI SHARE
While Saudi Arabia is already a significant market for many
oilfield services companies, the latest ramp-up in activity has
caught the attention of the biggest players.
Baker Hughes Inc forecast an "exceptionally strong" year
ahead for the Middle East, underpinned by new contracts from the
Gulf OPEC heavyweight. It forecasts the international rig count
overall to increase by 5 percent to average 1,300 rigs in 2013.
By contrast, it expects the U.S. rig count to fall 9 percent
from 2012 to 750 as the oil industry drills about 6 percent more
wells per rig. (For related John Kemp column: )
Halliburton Co. recently won a three-year contract to drill
and complete new wells in an existing Saudi field, while rival
Schlumberger Ltd. said last week it was transferring more people
and equipment to Saudi Arabia to keep pace with the extra
workload.
Last Wednesday, drilling contractor Nabors said it
had been awarded deals to build 11 new rigs for deployment in
the kingdom next year, increasing its Saudi fleet to 43 rigs.
In offshore drilling, Rowan, which already has nine
rigs leased to Aramco, said last month it believed the Saudi
offshore fleet would expand.
Rival Ensco Plc also announced that one of its rigs
currently off the Indian coast would head to Saudi Arabia next
year on a three-year job.
Roger Hunt, a veteran marketing executive at offshore
contractor Noble Corp, said the industry should watch
Aramco closely in the coming months, because it was in the
market for contracts of up to 10 years for shallow-water rigs.
"That alone sends an interesting signal," Hunt said. "They
have always been opportunistic consumers of rig time."