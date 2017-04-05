(Adds details on timeline, background)
By Davide Barbuscia
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Aramco has raised 11.25
billion riyals ($3.00 billion) in its debut sukuk issuance,
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Islamic bond, part of a programme to raise 37.5 billion
riyals, is the oil giant's first fundraising exercise aimed at
diversifying revenues that have been hit by low global oil
prices.
The floating rate local currency sukuk has a seven-year
maturity and offers 25 basis points over the six-month Saudi
Arabian Interbank Offered Rate (SAIBOR).
Aramco's debut deal is likely to be followed soon, possibly
as early as next week, by a dollar-denominated Saudi sovereign
sukuk with the same hybrid structure proposed by the Aramco
deal, its prospectus showed.
Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Aramco started collecting orders for its debut issuance on
March 27, a document issued by banks leading the deal showed.
The order books for the transaction should have closed on
April 9, according to the original timeline. But bookbuilding
was extended by a day because some accounts needed extra time to
obtain internal approvals.
Alinma Investment, HSBC Saudi Arabia, NCB Capital and Riyad
Capital were the coordinators of the Aramco deal, joined by GIB
Capital, Samba Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital in dealer roles.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Editing by Edmund Blair)