DUBAI Dec 18 Saudi Aramco and
France's Total will double the capital of its oil
refinery joint venture at Jubail to 7.12 billion riyals ($1.90
billion) as part of the planned financing for the project, it
said on Tuesday.
The capital of Saudi Aramco Total Refinery and
Petrochemicals Company (SATORP) will be increased from 3.56
billion riyals through a cash injection by the shareholders in
the first-quarter of 2013, according to a statement on the Saudi
bourse website.
State-owned Aramco holds a 62.5 percent stake in the
project, with Total holding the remaining 37.5 percent stake.
The capital increase will be on a pro-rata basis, the statement
said.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
