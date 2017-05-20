RIYADH May 20 National oil firm Saudi Aramco is
looking for opportunities to expand in the United States over
the next 10 years, and wants to develop the business of its
Motiva refinery in that country, chief executive Amin Nasser
said on Saturday.
"Motiva is something we are considering seriously to look at
expanding its footprint in the United States," he told Reuters
on the sidelines of a conference of U.S. and Saudi business
executives, coinciding with the visit of President Donald Trump
to Riyadh.
Nasser added, "Through our investment there we are looking
at the next 10 years for expansion in the U.S. and identifying
greater opportunities for growth...We are looking at both
refining and petrochemicals."
Motiva was originally a joint venture between Aramco and
Royal Dutch Shell but the partners plan to divide up
the venture in the second quarter of 2017. As part of the deal,
Aramco will make a $2.2 billion balancing payment to Shell.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)