RIYADH Aug 16 Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi
Aramco) said its computer systems had been shut down
by a virus late on Wednesday, but it added that production had
not been affected.
"An official source of Saudi Aramco confirmed that it had
isolated electronic systems for the entire company today and cut
off external access as an early precaution," said a statement in
Arabic from the company.
The world's biggest oil company said that although the virus
affected some computers, it did not penetrate key components of
the network, which it said would return to normal operating mode
soon.
"The source ... reiterated the lack of any effect at all on
the work of production due to the strength of advanced
protection systems," the statement added.
Rumours had spread among traders earlier on Wednesday that
the state-owned company had been subjected to a hacking attack.
(Reporting By Reem Shamseddine and Angus McDowall; Editing by
Bernard Orr)