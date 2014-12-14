DUBAI Dec 14 Aramex has bought the
master franchise for South African retailer PostNet for $16.5
million from OneLogix Group, the Dubai-based courier
firm said on Sunday as it expanded its presence in Africa.
PostNet provides courier, printing and copying services,
plus stationery and mailboxes, to individuals and businesses and
has 287 stores in South Africa, according to an Aramex statement
to Dubai's bourse.
Each store will still be owned and operated by its
respective franchisees, with Aramex acquiring the master
franchise.
Aramex, which competes with global giants such as DHL
and FedEx, has been focusing on expanding in
Africa; it acquired South African logistics and transportation
company Berco Express Ltd in 2011.
