BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 12 Aramus SA
* Q3 revenue 1.1 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 174,672 zlotys versus 188,735 zlotys last year
* Q3 net loss 7,040 zlotys versus profit of 21,879 zlotys last year
* Q3 EBITDA 351,299 zlotys versus 332,691 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter