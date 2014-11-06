China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 Aramus SA :
* Signs preliminary agreement to sell property in Cracow, Poland for 3.5 million zlotys
* Definitive agreement is expected to be signed by end of the year Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.