Jan 17 (Basis Point) - Aravali Infrapower Ltd signed a loan facility of about Rs10.4bn (US$190m) on December 27.

The loan is split into six tranches: a Rs625.9m nine-year tranche A which pays annual interest of 10.75%; a Rs60m four-year tranche B which pays 17.5%; a Rs2.439bn nine-year tranche C which pays 10%; a nine-year tranche D of around Rs1bn paying 10%; a Rs21m three-year tranche E paying 8.75%; and a revolver of around Rs6.29bn paying 10.75%.

Allocations were: State Bank of India (Rs2.323bn), Axis Bank (Rs1.463bn), State Bank of Hyderabad (Rs1.31bn), Indian Bank (Rs1.1bn), State Bank of Mysore (Rs969.6m), IDBI Bank (Rs899.6m), ICICI Bank (Rs764.6m), Bank of Baroda (Rs584.8m), Tata Capital (Rs339.5m), Dena Bank (Rs275.6m), ING Vysya (Rs112.8m), IndusInd Bank (Rs232.5m) and HDFC Bank (Rs51m).

SBI Capital Markets was the bookrunner. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)