NEW YORK Oct 2 Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is
exploring a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion for the
privately-held specialty drugmaker, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Atlanta, Georgia-based Arbor, which makes prescription drugs
for cardiovascular, hospital and pediatric markets, is working
with JPMorgan Chase on the potential sale, the people
with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday, asking not to
be named because the discussions are private.
Arbor joins a number of healthcare companies considering a
sale at a time when robust buyout appetite from pharmaceutical
and biotech companies is driving deal volumes to their highest
levels in several years.
Representatives for Arbor could not be immediately reached
for comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.
The company has branded and generic prescription products
for specialty focused conditions in various stages of
development, and has 280 sales professionals, according to its
website.
Its products include Nitrolingual Pumpspray, indicated for
acute relief of an attack or prophylaxis of angina pectoris due
to coronary artery disease; EDARBI for the treatment of high
blood pressure in adults; and Zenzedi for the treatment of
narcolepsy or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in
pediatric patients.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim in New York;
Editing by Tom Brown)