Dec 4 KKR & Co LP has agreed to acquire
a significant minority stake in Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, in a
deal that values the privately held specialty drugmaker at more
than $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
KKR, a New York-based private equity firm, will own more
than a quarter of Arbor Pharmaceuticals under the terms of the
deal, the people said, asking not to be identified ahead of an
official announcement.
KKR declined to comment. An Arbor Pharmaceuticals spokesman
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Arbor makes mainly branded
prescription drugs for the pediatric, hospital and
cardiovascular markets. It offers 16 products and has more than
40 in development, according to its website.
Reuters reported in October that Arbor was working with
investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co on strategic
alternatives, including a possible sale.
Arbor's existing shareholders include Chairman Jason Wild,
who runs hedge fund firm JW Asset Management LLC; Chief
Executive Ed Shutter; investment firm Signet Healthcare Partners
LLC; and Allen Chao, co-founder and former chief executive of
Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Buyout appetite from large pharmaceutical companies and
private equity firms has pushed dealmaking in the healthcare
sector to record levels this year. Global healthcare volume
topped $364.8 billion as the number of announced deals doubled
year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Arbor is the latest minority pharmaceutical investment of
KKR this year. In May, KKR took a minority stake in
biotherapeutics company Coherus BioSciences Inc.
Coherus went public last month last month in an $85 million
initial public offering.
KKR's current health care investments also include contract
research organization PRA Health Sciences Inc and
hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)