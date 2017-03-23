March 23 Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group
said on Thursday full-year profit jumped, helped by
gains from the sale of a stake in its retail bank Secure Trust
Bank Plc.
Arbuthnot said profit rose to 228 million pounds ($285.1
million) for 2016, from 27 million pounds a year earlier. This
included a 228 million pounds gain from the sale of Everyday
Loans Group and the sale of a 33 percent stake in Secure Trust
Bank.
The bank posted a pretax profit from continuing operations
of 0.2 million pounds, compared with a loss of 2.6 million
pounds year ago.
Arbuthnot said it remained well capitalised and was
optimistic for the future, despite global economic and
geopolitical headwinds, including the Brexit referendum vote.
"The vast majority of the Group's income and expenditure is
based in the UK. It is therefore anticipated that the financial
impact would be minimal assuming there were to be no significant
macro economic shock on the UK," the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7999 pounds)
