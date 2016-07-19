UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group said its first-half underlying pretax profit jumped 43 percent, helped by strength in its private banking arm.
Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 183-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit rose to 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) for the six months to June 30 from 1.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Net interest income rose to 11.9 million pounds from 10.1 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7560 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)