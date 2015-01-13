BRIEF-Slate Office REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to Q1 of 2016
Jan 13 Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd, the private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc , appointed John Hutton-Attenborough as a chartered wealth planner with its media and international teams.
Hutton-Attenborough joins from Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning Plc, where he was the financial planning director, London-based Arbuthnot Latham said.
Hutton-Attenborough has almost thirty years of experience in the financial services sector and his appointment is effective immediately. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
