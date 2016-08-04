WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday it is upgrading a probe of more than 8 million air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc after a death was reported in Canada after an inflator rupture in a Hyundai vehicle last month.

The investigation covers inflators used by General Motors Co , Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Inc and covers at least 8 million inflators used by the automakers through 2004, but could include newer vehicles, the agency said. Canadian regulators are also investigating.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)