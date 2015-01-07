CALGARY, Alberta Jan 7 ARC Resources Ltd
said on Wednesday it will cut an already reduced 2015
capital spending budget by nearly 15 percent as it joins other
Canadian petroleum producers in tightening purse strings to cope
with a 50 percent drop in oil prices since June.
The company said it expects to spend C$750 million ($634
million) on capital programs this year, down from the C$875
million 2015 budget it announced in November, and from the C$915
million it expected to spend in 2014.
ARC is the latest Canadian producer to cut its budget in
order to cope with oil prices that have fallen to under $50 per
barrel after trading above $100 in mid June.
Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada's No.4
independent oil producer, said on Tuesday it would reduce its
2015 capital budget to C$1.45 billion, 28 percent below its
spending in 2014.
Others that have made cuts include Husky Energy Inc
, Cenovus Energy Inc, Athabasca Oil Corp
and Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Even with the cut to its budget, ARC said its expects to
produce around 122,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day this
year, up from 115,530 boepd over the third quarter of last year.
To fund part of its planned capital program, the company
said it agreed to sell 15.5 million shares to a group of
underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets.
The sale of the units, priced at C$22.55 each, will raise
gross proceeds of about C$350 million, rising to C$402.7 million
if the underwriters exercise an option to boost the size of the
offer by an additional 2.3 million shares.
ARC shares fell 21 Canadian cents to C$23.34 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange,
($1=$1.18 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)