MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexican Coca-Cola bottler
Arca Continental said on Monday that it had acquired two
snack food companies, Pennsylvania-based Wise Foods and
Ecuador's Industrias Alimenticias Ecuatorianas.
Wise Foods was purchased from New York-based private
investment firm Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, Arca said in a
statement, adding that it would not disclose the terms of either
transaction.
Arca said the incorporation of the two companies into its
current snack food business would result in $400 million in net
sales in 2013.
The purchase of Wise Foods is subject to regulatory
approval, but the company said it expected to quickly receive
permission.