BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies says Q3 revenue $8.5 million
* Lightpath Technologies Inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 106% to $8.5 million, as compared to $4.1 million for q3 of fiscal 2016
MONTERREY, Mexico Sept 10 Latin America's No. 2 Coke bottler, Arca Continental, on Thursday said it agreed to buy close to half of Peru's Corporacion Lindley to strengthen its position in South America.
Mexico's Arca said it paid $760 million for a 47.52 percent stake in family-run Lindley.
The Peruvian company in turn agreed to buy shares worth $400 million that Arca will issue as part of a capital increase, pending regulators' and shareholders' approval.
Arca shares rose 1.84 percent to 96.74 pesos on Thursday. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* Issuer Direct Corp - qtrly revenue was $2.9 million up from $2.8 million in Q4 2016; gaap earnings per diluted share was $0.11 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qxfEZ7) Further company coverage: