Feb 22 Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental's fourth-quarter earnings jumped 92.5 percent, reflecting stronger Coke sales from its June acquisition of bottler Continental.

The company said in a filing before the Mexican stock exchange on Wednesday that it earned 974 million pesos ($70 million) in the October-December period, up from 506 million in the same quarter of 2010.

Quarterly revenue rose 75 percent to nearly 14 billion pesos.

On a pro forma basis, which includes Continental's results from 2010, the company's quarterly net profit slipped 1.3 percent and revenue rose by more than 16 percent.

Arca's takeover of Continental last year made it the world's third-largest Coca-Cola bottler, creating a company with a market capitalization of $7 billion.

Arca Continental shares closed at 60.18 pesos on Tuesday.