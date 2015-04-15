Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
MONTERREY, April 15 Mexican bottle maker Arca Continental is considering taking part in the government's auction of 9 state-held sugar mills, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We've determined that yes, there is interest, we're stakeholders of 49 percent of (sugar mill) Piasa and obviously via Piasa we're looking for an option," said Francisco Garza, chief executive officer of Arca Continental.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.