MONTERREY, April 15 Mexican bottle maker Arca Continental is considering taking part in the government's auction of 9 state-held sugar mills, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We've determined that yes, there is interest, we're stakeholders of 49 percent of (sugar mill) Piasa and obviously via Piasa we're looking for an option," said Francisco Garza, chief executive officer of Arca Continental.

