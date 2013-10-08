PARIS Oct 8 British fashion retailer Topshop is
considering using a Spring 2014 collection to be designed with
Kate Moss to break into China, billionaire owner Philip Green
said on Tuesday.
"This may be the launch of China. We've had a couple of
offers to go to China with Kate," Green told the World Retail
Congress in Paris, a day after announcing Topshop was resuming a
collaboration with the supermodel after a three year hiatus.
Green's Arcadia, which also trades as the Topman, Burton,
Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Evans brands, is
Britain's largest privately owned clothing retailer with more
than 2,500 outlets.
Like European rivals Inditex and H&M,
Topshop is seeking to make up for a stagnant home market by
expanding overseas, with India, Brazil and Mexico also under
consideration, Green said.
Moss, who launched her first Topshop collection in 2007 to
much fanfare, is already working on designs with a team, trying
on every piece herself, Green said.
The collection is due to go on sale in April 2014 in 40
countries, with Green adding that some of the sales will be in
"flash stores" only open for a few weeks.