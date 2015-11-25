LONDON Nov 25 Retail tycoon Philip Green's
Arcadia on Wednesday reported a 5 percent rise in year profit,
helped by the international expansion of its Topshop chain.
The group, which also owns the Topman, Dorothy Perkins,
Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Burton brands, made an
operating profit before goodwill and exceptional items of 251.6
million pounds ($379.7 million) in the year to August 29, up
from 238.4 million pounds in the previous year.
The results are for continuing operations and so benefit
from the exclusion of the loss-making BHS department store chain
which Green offloaded to buyout firm Retail Acquisitions in
March.
Arcadia's total sales were broadly flat at 2.07 billion
pounds, with sales at UK stores open over a year down 0.9
percent.
Topshop/Topman opened five new stores in the United States
in the 2014-15 year, taking the total to nine. Some 34 new
overseas franchise outlets for Topshop/Topman were also opened.
In the first 10 weeks of Arcadia's new financial year total
VAT sales tax inclusive like-for-like sales were down 2.3
percent.
