LONDON Dec 6 British retail billionaire Philip
Green on Thursday sold a 25 percent stake in Topshop and Topman
to U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners in a deal
that values the popular high street chain at 2 billion pounds
($3 billion).
Monaco-based Green said the deal would help the group expand
the fashion chain globally and leaves both Topshop and Topman
and the rest of his Arcadia Group with no bank debt and cash
positive.
The stake would be ringfenced from Green's larger Arcadia
Group, which includes high street names such as BHS, Burton and
Miss Selfridge.