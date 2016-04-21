Russia's Putin: Too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was still too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018.
AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch engineering firm Arcadis said on Thursday an internal investigation into its role in a Brazilian water management project had found no evidence of any wrongdoing.
In December, the company said it was cooperating with Brazilian police as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of funds at a $6.4 billion water management project in northern Brazil.
It was never clear whether the company itself was a target of the Brazilian government's investigation, which has named other suspects, but the government investigation is continuing.
At the time, the news led to a major sell-off in Arcadis shares.
On Thursday, Arcadis said it had widened its own investigation to look at how it handles several other Brazilian projects. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was still too early to say if he will seek reelection in 2018.
WASHINGTON, May 15 Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.