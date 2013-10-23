(Adds quotes, details)
AMSTERDAM Oct 23 Dutch engineering firm Arcadis
raised its forecast for full-year profit growth on the
back of several new projects and as cost-cutting measures in
Europe started to pay off.
Arcadis, which had previously forecast full-year profit
growth of up to 5 percent, now sees continued growth in the
fourth quarter and expects an increase of between 3 and 6
percent for 2013 as a whole.
The engineering and consultancy firm has won several deals
in recent weeks.
These include a 40-million-euro contract for the Grand Paris
Express metro lines in the Paris region and a feasibility study
in New York for a multi-purpose levee known as Seaport City to
control flooding in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
"The Grand Paris metro project, and the more recent Seaport
City project in New York are impressive wins in big urban
centres," Chief Executive Neil McArthur said in a statement,
adding that Arcadis continues to look for acquisitions.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose
9 percent to 46.5 million euros ($64 million), while revenues
fell 2 percent to 633 million euros reflecting currency effects.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
EBITA of 44.2 million euros on sales of 657 million euros.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Sara Webb; Editing by David
Cowell)