AMSTERDAM Jan 25 Dutch engineering company
Arcadis warned on Monday its 2015 operating profit
would miss targets because of weaker sales in the United States
and emerging markets, sending its shares down more than 15
percent.
The company said in a statement that full-year net income
from operations would be roughly 10 percent higher than in 2014
but that was down from previous guidance for a 20 percent
increase.
It also pointed to a delay in divesting Brazilian non-core
energy assets, which it said had been expected to generate a
gain of approximately 6 million euros ($6.5 million).
Arcadis' shares had their worst performance in seven years,
tumbling more than 15 percent to 15.86 euros. They have fallen
41 percent over the past year, compared to an 8 percent decline
of the benchmark AEX index.
ING cut the stock from "Buy" to "Hold" in December, after
Arcadis said it was cooperating with Brazilian police as part of
an investigation into suspected misuse of funds at a $6.4
billion water management project.
On Monday, ING analyst Quirijn Mulder said in a trading
note: "Overall we remain cautious on Arcadis as troubles in the
oil industry continue hurting US and Middle East."
($1 = 0.9238 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)