AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch engineering and
construction company Arcadis said it expected profits
and revenues to increase significantly this year with growth in
all business lines, but in its largest infrastructure and
buildings units in particular.
The company exceeded consensus revenue forecasts for the
final quarter as the impact of major acquisitions made last year
was incorporated into figures for the first time, but it missed
profit forecasts.
Arcadis said its backlog had risen by 1 percent in the
fourth quarter. The overall growth in backlog over the year was
41 percent, including 11 percent growth from currency effects
and 7 percent organic growth, and the remainder coming from
acqusitions.
It expected strong growth in the buildings market, which
contributes 32 percent of gross revenues as a result of strong
capital expenditure in Asia and the UK.
Weak demand in North America for water and and environmental
projects, which had caused the company to miss consensus in the
fourt quarter, persisted, as did weak demand from mining clients
in Latin America.
The company earned gross revenues of 808 million euros
($922.25 million) in the fourth quarter, up more than 26 percent
as a result of the acquisitions of UK engineers Hyder and US
architecture consultancy Callison, and ahead of analysts'
forecast of 761 million euros.
The company's operating earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortisation stood at 60.7 million euros in the
fourth quarter, compared to the 62.8 million forecast by
analysts polled for Reuters.
($1 = 0.8761 Euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair)