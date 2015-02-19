(Adds currencies impact, CFO quote)
AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch engineering and
construction company Arcadis said a weaker euro could
significantly boost its profit this year and that it expected
revenue growth in all business areas, particularly its largest
infrastructure and buildings divisions.
The company exceeded consensus revenue forecasts for the
final quarter of 2014 as the impact of major acquisitions made
last year was incorporated into figures for the first time, but
it missed profit forecasts.
Arcadis said its backlog had risen by 1 percent in the
fourth quarter. The overall growth in its backlog over the year
was 41 percent, including 11 percent growth from currency
effects and 7 percent organic growth, and the remainder coming
from acquisitions.
If the euro's current weakness persists, the company - which
received a third of its revenues from North America last year -
would benefit substantially, said Chief Financial Officer Renier
Vree.
"If the U.S. dollar strengthens 10 percent against the euro
our results, both revenue and profits will be up by 5 to 6
percent," he said. "If all the other currencies strengthen
against the euro the impact is even 7 to 8 percent."
Arcadis expects strong growth in the buildings market, which
contributes 32 percent of gross revenue, as a result of strong
capital expenditure in Asia and Britain.
But it warned weak demand in North America for water and
environmental projects - which led to the company missing profit
forecasts in the fourth quarter - persisted, as did weak demand
from mining clients in Latin America.
The company had gross revenues of 808 million euros ($922.25
million) in the fourth quarter, up more than 26 percent
year-on-year as a result of the acquisitions of British
engineering consultancy Hyder and U.S. architecture consultancy
Callison, and ahead of analysts' forecast of 761 million euros.
The company's operating earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation stood at 60.7 million euros in the fourth quarter,
slightly below the 62.8 million forecast by analysts polled for
Reuters.
($1 = 0.8761 Euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair and Pravin
Char)