AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch engineering and construction company Arcadis said a weaker euro could significantly boost its profit this year and that it expected revenue growth in all business areas, particularly its largest infrastructure and buildings divisions.

The company exceeded consensus revenue forecasts for the final quarter of 2014 as the impact of major acquisitions made last year was incorporated into figures for the first time, but it missed profit forecasts.

Arcadis said its backlog had risen by 1 percent in the fourth quarter. The overall growth in its backlog over the year was 41 percent, including 11 percent growth from currency effects and 7 percent organic growth, and the remainder coming from acquisitions.

If the euro's current weakness persists, the company - which received a third of its revenues from North America last year - would benefit substantially, said Chief Financial Officer Renier Vree.

"If the U.S. dollar strengthens 10 percent against the euro our results, both revenue and profits will be up by 5 to 6 percent," he said. "If all the other currencies strengthen against the euro the impact is even 7 to 8 percent."

Arcadis expects strong growth in the buildings market, which contributes 32 percent of gross revenue, as a result of strong capital expenditure in Asia and Britain.

But it warned weak demand in North America for water and environmental projects - which led to the company missing profit forecasts in the fourth quarter - persisted, as did weak demand from mining clients in Latin America.

The company had gross revenues of 808 million euros ($922.25 million) in the fourth quarter, up more than 26 percent year-on-year as a result of the acquisitions of British engineering consultancy Hyder and U.S. architecture consultancy Callison, and ahead of analysts' forecast of 761 million euros.

The company's operating earnings before interest, tax and amortisation stood at 60.7 million euros in the fourth quarter, slightly below the 62.8 million forecast by analysts polled for Reuters.

