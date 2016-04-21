Putin says Russia sees no need to arm Syrian Kurds
BEIJING, May 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia saw no need to arm the Syrian Kurds, but said Moscow would maintain working contacts with them.
AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch engineering company Arcadis on Thursday posted a nine percent fall in first quarter core earnings to 46.6 million euros ($52.6 million) and warned of continuing difficult business conditions in North America and in emerging markets.
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected the company to make first quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 50.9 million euros. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BEIJING, May 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia saw no need to arm the Syrian Kurds, but said Moscow would maintain working contacts with them.
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that intelligence services should be aware of the risks of creating software that can be used for malicious means, alluding to the WannaCry ransomware worm.