AMSTERDAM Oct 22 Dutch engineering company
Arcadis said it expects about a 5 percent rise in net
revenue and a profit growth of 10 percent this year, lifted
partly by growth in backlog, despite a small dip in organic net
revenue in the third quarter.
For the third quarter, it earned gross revenue of 630
million euros ($801.7 million), a 1 percent dip, net revenue of
475 million and operating earnings before interest, tax and
amortization (EBITA) of 49.5 million. Its EBITA margin rose to
10.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent over the year to date.
"Organic growth (is) moving towards our three-year target of
above 5 percent," said Chief Executive Neil McArthur.
The company, which carries out engineering, consulting and
construction projects globally, has 28,000 staff. It recently
bought British engineering consultancy Hyder and US
architectural consultancy Callison.
The acquisitions, which added more than 5,000 staff and took
gross revenue above the 3 billion euro mark, are not reflected
in the third-quarter accounts, which were closed before the
acquisitions were finalised.
($1 = 0.7859 euro)
