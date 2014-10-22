* Expects full-year growth thanks to rising orders

* Quarterly revenue dip caused by weak demand in Americas

* Focus on multinational private sector clients paying off (Adds quote, share price, analyst)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 Dutch engineering group Arcadis said weak demand in major market North America contributed to a 4 percent drop in third-quarter profits that came in below analysts' forecasts.

But the company, which carries out engineering, consulting and construction projects, said a rise in order intake, a solid market outlook and the impact of acquisitions meant it would meet growth targets for a 5 percent increase in net revenue and 10 percent profit growth for the full year.

Arcadis shares fell more than 5 percent after its results. They were 4.7 percent lower by 0925 GMT.

"There was a drop in organic revenue and the operating EBITA (core profit) is below our estimates, and that mainly due to the North American market which is a substantial part of their business," Philip Scholte, analyst at Rabobank, said.

"It shows that they are facing a very difficult marketplace. It will take at least into 2015 (for growth to return)," he said.

Arcadis chief executive Neil McArthur said a strategy of reducing reliance on public sector contracts was paying off by helping insulate the company from lower government spending in the United States and Europe.

"Where we're seeing a lot of our growth ... is in particular with multinational clients, giving us less dependency on government spending," McArthur said.

McArthur said organic revenue growth was moving towards the company's three-year target of above 5 percent in all regions apart from North America, where organic net revenue, which excludes acquisitions, fell 7 percent. North America accounted for 44 percent of Arcadis's global revenues in 2013.

A strong North America order intake meant McArthur was confident of a return to growth in 2015. Excluding North America, worldwide organic growth was 4 percent in the third quarter.

Arcadis recorded growth across the board in its buildings business, which contributes almost a third of revenue, led by high levels of capital expenditure in the Middle East and continental Europe, with order intake up 7 percent.

The environment business, which contributes another third, was tougher, particularly in the United States, where a shortage of public sector projects had pushed down prices. Market conditions in Britain were also difficult, it said.

In infrastructure, which contributes a quarter of revenue, significant contract wins in the Americas had helped to boost orders by 9 percent.

Arcadis third-quarter net revenue was flat at 475 million euros (602.87 million US dollar), while organic net revenue fell 1 percent, the company said. Operating earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) was 49.5 million euros compared with 51.8 million in the same period the previous year.

Its EBITA margin rose to 10.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent over the year to date.

Net revenue represents the group's continuing operations and excludes acquisitions.

The company recently bought British engineering consultancy Hyder and U.S. architectural consultancy Callison. The deals, which are expected to lift annual gross revenue above 3 billion euros, are not reflected in the third-quarter accounts. (1 US dollar = 0.7879 euro) (Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jane Merriman)