* Expects full-year growth thanks to rising orders
* Quarterly revenue dip caused by weak demand in Americas
* Focus on multinational private sector clients paying off
(Adds quote, share price, analyst)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 Dutch engineering group
Arcadis said weak demand in major market North America
contributed to a 4 percent drop in third-quarter profits that
came in below analysts' forecasts.
But the company, which carries out engineering, consulting
and construction projects, said a rise in order intake, a solid
market outlook and the impact of acquisitions meant it would
meet growth targets for a 5 percent increase in net revenue and
10 percent profit growth for the full year.
Arcadis shares fell more than 5 percent after its results.
They were 4.7 percent lower by 0925 GMT.
"There was a drop in organic revenue and the operating EBITA
(core profit) is below our estimates, and that mainly due to the
North American market which is a substantial part of their
business," Philip Scholte, analyst at Rabobank, said.
"It shows that they are facing a very difficult marketplace.
It will take at least into 2015 (for growth to return)," he
said.
Arcadis chief executive Neil McArthur said a strategy of
reducing reliance on public sector contracts was paying off by
helping insulate the company from lower government spending in
the United States and Europe.
"Where we're seeing a lot of our growth ... is in particular
with multinational clients, giving us less dependency on
government spending," McArthur said.
McArthur said organic revenue growth was moving towards the
company's three-year target of above 5 percent in all regions
apart from North America, where organic net revenue, which
excludes acquisitions, fell 7 percent. North America accounted
for 44 percent of Arcadis's global revenues in 2013.
A strong North America order intake meant McArthur was
confident of a return to growth in 2015. Excluding North
America, worldwide organic growth was 4 percent in the third
quarter.
Arcadis recorded growth across the board in its buildings
business, which contributes almost a third of revenue, led by
high levels of capital expenditure in the Middle East and
continental Europe, with order intake up 7 percent.
The environment business, which contributes another third,
was tougher, particularly in the United States, where a shortage
of public sector projects had pushed down prices. Market
conditions in Britain were also difficult, it said.
In infrastructure, which contributes a quarter of revenue,
significant contract wins in the Americas had helped to boost
orders by 9 percent.
Arcadis third-quarter net revenue was flat at 475 million
euros (602.87 million US dollar), while organic net revenue fell
1 percent, the company said. Operating earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) was 49.5 million euros compared
with 51.8 million in the same period the previous year.
Its EBITA margin rose to 10.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent
over the year to date.
Net revenue represents the group's continuing operations and
excludes acquisitions.
The company recently bought British engineering consultancy
Hyder and U.S. architectural consultancy Callison. The deals,
which are expected to lift annual gross revenue above 3 billion
euros, are not reflected in the third-quarter accounts.
(1 US dollar = 0.7879 euro)
