AMSTERDAM Feb 18 Design and consultancy firm Arcadis reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, though it cautioned market conditions remained "challenging."

The Dutch company said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) was 59.8 million euros ($67 million), up 18 percent from the same period a year ago, on revenue of 873 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen EBITA at 57 million euros on revenue of 854 million euros.

Arcadis shares have lost nearly half their value in the past three months, most after a January profit warning.

